The Michigan Wolverines are 9-0 for the third time since 1997 and the second time under head coach Jim Harbaugh (2016). Despite being without a handful of starters due to unspecified injuries/illnesses, Michigan’s latest victory came on the back of a 38-0 second half to come from behind and beat the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 52-17 in Piscataway.

In the penultimate road game of the season, the Wolverines stormed the castle with a relentless second-half attack, sparked by a three-touchdown outburst in a 1:42 span to erase a three-point halftime deficit.

While unclear at first, this victory helped Michigan put a chapter of lethargic finishes (2020, 2021) against Rutgers behind it once and for all. But before it’s “on to Nebraska,” let’s hand out some game balls and recognize the players that stood out the most for the Wolverines.

LB Michael Barrett

Michael Barrett has been at Michigan longer than some readers have been fans, and he remains as reliable and resilient as ever. Following a rare missed assignment on special teams, Barrett responded with his best game as a Wolverine.

Barrett finished with four tackles (tied for second on the team), two interceptions and one touchdown. The first interception came within 10 seconds of Michigan hockey’s overtime game-winner against Penn State (not super relevant, but for someone dual-screening, it was electric) and broke the game open.

His second interception was a pick-six that evaporated any upset hopes and allowed Michigan fans to collectively breathe a little easier. This should be remembered as “the Michael Barrett game.”

RB Donovan Edwards

The sophomore tailback tied with Blake Corum for the team lead in rushing yards (109) and was the team leader in receiving yards (52 yards) and tied for receiving touchdowns (one).

In a game where Michigan needed an offensive spark and a spell to an obviously under the weather Corum, Edwards provided that and more. Not to mention, it appears quarterback J.J. McCarthy trusts Edwards just as much as any receiver on the depth chart.

CB Will Johnson

The true freshman is getting better every week and for the first time in his young Michigan career, he got to wear the Turnover Buffs (a tradition he inspired) after his first career interception.

Johnson was a highly touted five-star recruit and has lived up to the billing in flashes this season, but obviously, last night was the highlight of his freshman season so far.

Honorable Mention

RB Blake Corum

DL Taylor Upshaw

G Zak Zinter