The College Football Playoff (CFP) Committee released their second installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. After a high profile showdown in Athens and upsets in South Bend and Death Valley, the rankings have already been shaken up.

Defending national champion Georgia has reclaimed the top spot after its 27-13 victory over Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers, meanwhile, have fallen to No. 5.

Ohio State remains at No. 2 and the Michigan Wolverines are now up to No. 3. TCU is up to No. 4 and the Oregon Ducks have moved up to No. 6.

LSU is up to No. 7 after upsetting Alabama, which fell to No. 9. The Clemson Tigers fell to No. 10 after losing on the road to Notre Dame.

USC moved up one spot to No. 8.

The Big Ten still has four teams ranked as followed:

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Michigan

No. 14 Penn State

No. 21 Illinois

The Wolverines remain in control of their own destiny with all eyes slowly peeking ahead to the showdown in Columbus. The Wolverines are six wins away from immortality and one loss away from obscurity.

What do you think about the rankings and where the Michigan Wolverines are ranked by the College Football Playoff committee?