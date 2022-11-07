Noteworthy comments from Jim Harbaugh’s pre-Nebraska press conference

Following his team’s blowout victory over Rutgers Saturday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh faced the media to recap the Wolverines’ performance and answer other questions pertaining to his team.

Here are the most noteworthy comments from the press conference.

On the performance of the backup offensive linemen - “Really good, especially when (Raheem Anderson) got in there, he played extremely well. So did Andrew Gentry, Andrew is really good on field goal protection as well. But I thought there was some great snaps for them, along with Jeff Persi — Jeff had a really good game, lot to build on, lot to build from.”

On Luke Schoonmaker’s emergence - “He’s put together a really good season. From early on he was well trained and well prepared for it, and just playing really good, really tough. He does everything the team asks him to do — blocks, runs good routes, makes the tough catch, makes some diving catches. He’s doing an outstanding job.”

On what makes this team dominant in the second half - “The thing I would point to more than adjustments or anything is just how hard our guys are playing. It just screams at you on the tape when I watch it, especially on the defense, but the offense too and the way we play on special teams. But it is so noticeable how hard our guys are playing, and it’s 60 minutes of that kind of effort. As the game goes on, conditioning sure factors in, but it’s consistently at a high level. The hustle is there — it’s constant hustle, it’s hustle at all times.”

On the refocus in red zone drives - “The (MSU) game we played where we got down there four times and we didn’t get the ball in the end zone twice, two of those were the results of losing yardage. When you’re getting the ball on the five or the six in this game, that we were going straight ahead. 1st and 6 becomes 2nd and 2, 2nd and 2 became 3rd and 1, third and 1 became 4th and 1, 4th and 1, touchdown. I wanted that scenario to play out in this game, and we were fortunate enough to get it in.”

On Will Johnson’s performance - “I talked about it a couple weeks or months ago just how well he was covering guys in practice. Just a real talent, to cover in man-to-man situations, to break on the ball in zone, to see the ball in the end zone. Most players you see it in practice first, and then you see it in the game, so it wasn’t a surprise, but really happy for the way he’s playing.”