Social media reactions from 34-3 victory over Nebraska

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines made the 2022 season a rarefied 10-0 start with a 34-3 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It’s Michigan’s first 10-0 start to a season since 2006.

While a win is never a bad thing, the game was a bit of a slog, and it showed on social media. Even still, here are some of the best reactions:

No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It gets the people going:

Hang it in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/zVedwsY7aO — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2022

In the eyes of many, there’s only one true 1997 National Champion:

Answer to the Aflac trivia question in the Michigan game:



1997 - The year Michigan clearly was the best college football team in the country & I don’t think there is even really a debate. — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 12, 2022

Opinions were divided on what the biggest contributor to the receiving woes were:

JJ could use a little bit of help. — Bryan Mac blue check mark (@Bry_Mac) November 12, 2022

The next time a Michigan WR makes a play on a deep ball will be the first time. Unreal how bad these guys are on downfield throws. — MSpath (@MichaelSpathITH) November 12, 2022

The game wasn’t exactly what you’d call efficient with it’s commercial breaks.

This game may be boring, but it sure is slow. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 12, 2022

One of the deepest TE groups in the country:

Jim Harbaugh knows how to recruit the tight end position, ladies and gentlemen. — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 12, 2022

Michigan Stadium is a no fly zone:

Ideally you do not want to find yourself in this position while playing football pic.twitter.com/ATbfsyQ4kB — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 12, 2022

Good thing they roll over to the next half, right? ...right?

the good news for Michigan is that they have all three timeouts to use with 5 seconds left in the half — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 12, 2022

Witnesses also reported seeing a lone tumbleweed and some crickets:

Not a ton of excitement at this Michigan-Nebraska game. Someone was vacuuming in the press box a little while ago and no one seemed bothered by it. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 12, 2022

A lot of people were definitely sleep-watching this game:

Every year there’s one conference game that I watch the entire game and yet have no recollection of it and this year it’s clearly going to be this game — Alex Drain (@Alex_Drain) November 12, 2022

Blake is a 100% certified bad man:

Put the pancake block on the Heisman reel pic.twitter.com/SNcI5CdgtG — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) November 12, 2022

The refs made a little excitement of their own late: