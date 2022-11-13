The Michigan Wolverines slowly and deliberately crushed the Nebraska Cornhuskers by a final score of 34-3. In doing so, they covered the spread against the largest known Nebraska underdog.

Offensively, the Wolverines were exacting on the ground and slowly wore down the Nebraska front. Defensively, Michigan made life difficult for Nebraska backup quarterback Chubba Purdy, who left the game early due to an injury. Nebraska’s offense only managed 146 yards.

Now 10-0 for the third time since 1975 (1997, 2006), the Wolverines turn their attention to one of the more surprising teams in the Big Ten, Illinois. And of course, the undefeated clash with Ohio State looms large the following week.

But before we talk trap game nightmare scenarios and the latest “Game of the Century,” let’s hand out some game balls.

RB Blake Corum

What more needs to be said about Blake Corum? The Heisman hopeful finished with 28 carries for 162 yards, one touchdown, and one PANCAKE to spring J.J. McCarthy for a rushing score.

Corum is a complete back who dominates on the ground as much as he does in pass protection. The personification of Michigan’s offensive identity, this team goes where Corum carries them.

TE Colston Loveland

Have a game, freshman! Starting tight end Luke Schoonmaker did not play — presumably a precautionary measure after he was banged up against Rutgers — so the offense turned to the pride of Idaho in his absence.

Colston Loveland finished with two catches for 40 yards, and was smothering as a run blocker. He has one of the highest ceilings on the team and is peaking at the right time for a team in desperate need of play-making pass catchers.

DT Mason Graham

Another freshman, but Graham has taken a slightly different path than Loveland to get to this point. Graham has been a significant contributor since Week 1, but this might have been his most complete performance to date.

Graham finished with three tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and has shown tremendous improvement at shedding blocks to stop the run. With his established position in the middle, the young freshman will be a staple of Michigan’s front for years to come.

A “gift from the gods” indeed.

Honorable Mention:

RB CJ Stokes

LB Junior Colson

DT Mazi Smith