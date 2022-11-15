The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the latest installment of their rankings for the 2022 season on Tuesday night. There was only one major change at the top this week, with previous No. 6 Oregon falling out of the top 10 following their 37-34 home loss to Washington.

The top five remain unchanged in this week’s rankings:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU Tennessee

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Michigan has the third-best odds to win the national title (+700), trailing only Ohio State (+240), and Georgia (-120).

LSU — the highest ranked two-loss team — moved to No. 6. The Pac-12’s last hope, USC, is up to No. 7. No. 8 Alabama, No. 9 Clemson and No. 10 Utah round out the top 10.

Following Illinois dropping from the rankings after a 31-24 loss to Purdue, the Big Ten now only has three teams ranked — No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 11 Penn State.

Chaos still looms large over the playoff picture. No two-loss team has ever qualified, but could an SEC champion LSU team have a case? What about North Carolina lurking around the fringes with only one loss? Despite the arguing and maneuvering, the four undefeated teams still have the inside track, but one of the four has to fall in two weeks in Columbus.

The next round of the CFP for Michigan takes place this Saturday against Illinois.

What do you think about the rankings and where the Michigan Wolverines are ranked by the College Football Playoff committee?