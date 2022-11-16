Blake Corum nominated for Walter Camp Player of the Year, Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year

Two weeks ago, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum earned his first postseason award nomination — being named a Maxwell Award semifinalist.

On Wednesday, Corum added two more nominations to his ever-growing list, being named to both the Walter Camp Player of the Year and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year semifinalist lists.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year is considered one of the “big three” player of the year awards alongside the Maxwell Award and the Heisman Trophy. Corum is one of 22 semifinalists for the award, which will announce the finalists on Nov. 30.

The Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year is a relatively new award, having first been presented in 2017. It is described as “the first college football honor to focus primarily on a player’s leadership on and off the field,” per the award’s press release. Corum is one of 20 nominees and just one of four juniors. The committee will announce the finalists on Dec. 14.

Several other awards Corum will likely be up for — including the Doak Walker Award and, yes, the Heisman Trophy — have yet to announce semifinalists or finalists.