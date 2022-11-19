 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions from the 19-17 victory over Illinois

You can breathe regular again.

By DavidWoelkersJr
Illinois v Michigan Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

If you had a heart attack or six during Michigan’s 19-17 nailbiter over Illinois, you’re not alone. Here’s how the mood of Twitter played out during the game:

The mood was evident before the game even started:

Love the effort, but please don’t get hurt:

Like clockwork:

It’s not all on J.J.

It was just one of those days:

An absolute roller coaster of emotions followed Blake Corum’s departure and subsequent return over the halftime break:

Michigan’s gameplan wasn’t exactly subtle:

Hello darkness my old friend:

A much deserved shout-out to one of the few offensive bright spots on Saturday:

That’s it, that’s the tweet:

