Social media reactions from the 19-17 victory over Illinois

If you had a heart attack or six during Michigan’s 19-17 nailbiter over Illinois, you’re not alone. Here’s how the mood of Twitter played out during the game:

The mood was evident before the game even started:

I am bracing myself for three hours of hell on Twitter as Michigan plays a game in single-digit wind chill weather against the No. 2 defense in America. I might just mute the word "pass" now. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 19, 2022

Love the effort, but please don’t get hurt:

someone should tell JJ McCarthy he doesn't need to block — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 19, 2022

Like clockwork:

*play call tweet* — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 19, 2022

It’s not all on J.J.

Help. Your. Quarterback. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 19, 2022

It was just one of those days:

wide receiver finally makes a play and it’s holding. hahahah. i feel like i’m losing my damn marbles here — taylor (football-free zone) (@seltzermom) November 19, 2022

An absolute roller coaster of emotions followed Blake Corum’s departure and subsequent return over the halftime break:

Take my knee — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 19, 2022

y’all better go to church tomorrow — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 19, 2022

Michigan’s gameplan wasn’t exactly subtle:

Illinois playing the run with absolute abandon now — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) November 19, 2022

Hello darkness my old friend:

"you can feel the anxiety in the crowd" pretty much sums up the Michigan football experience — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 19, 2022

just an all-around what the fuck situation — ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) November 19, 2022

A much deserved shout-out to one of the few offensive bright spots on Saturday:

Have Grant Newsome coach every unit, these TEs are all dawgs — Brendan Roose (@BrendanRoose) November 19, 2022

That’s it, that’s the tweet: