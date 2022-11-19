Social media reactions from the 19-17 victory over Illinois

If you had a heart attack or six during Michigan’s 19-17 nailbiter over Illinois, you’re not alone. Here’s how the mood of Twitter played out during the game:
The mood was evident before the game even started:
I am bracing myself for three hours of hell on Twitter as Michigan plays a game in single-digit wind chill weather against the No. 2 defense in America. I might just mute the word "pass" now.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 19, 2022
Love the effort, but please don’t get hurt:
someone should tell JJ McCarthy he doesn't need to block— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 19, 2022
Like clockwork:
*play call tweet*— Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 19, 2022
It’s not all on J.J.
Help. Your. Quarterback.— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) November 19, 2022
It was just one of those days:
wide receiver finally makes a play and it’s holding. hahahah. i feel like i’m losing my damn marbles here— taylor (football-free zone) (@seltzermom) November 19, 2022
An absolute roller coaster of emotions followed Blake Corum’s departure and subsequent return over the halftime break:
Take my knee— Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 19, 2022
y’all better go to church tomorrow— Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 19, 2022
Michigan’s gameplan wasn’t exactly subtle:
Illinois playing the run with absolute abandon now— Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) November 19, 2022
Hello darkness my old friend:
"you can feel the anxiety in the crowd" pretty much sums up the Michigan football experience— Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) November 19, 2022
just an all-around what the fuck situation— ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) November 19, 2022
A much deserved shout-out to one of the few offensive bright spots on Saturday:
Have Grant Newsome coach every unit, these TEs are all dawgs— Brendan Roose (@BrendanRoose) November 19, 2022
That’s it, that’s the tweet:
MONEY FUCKING MOODY— BB90 Commenter (@scheeltweets) November 19, 2022
