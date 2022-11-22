The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released the latest rankings for the 2022 season tonight. Last week’s unofficial theme across college football was “SURVIVE,” and while most adhered to it, a few teams have fallen out of contention.

According to Draftkings Sportsbook, Michigan still has the third-best odds to win the national title (+1,000), trailing only Ohio State (+230), and Georgia (-140).

The top four teams remain unchanged in the CFP rankings:

Georgia Ohio State Michigan TCU

LSU — the highest ranked two-loss teams — moves up to No. 5 and the PAC-12’s last hope at the CFP, USC, is up to No. 6 after beating cross-town rival UCLA.

Alabama and Clemson are positioned as No. 7 and No. 8, and Oregon is up three spots to No. 9. The week’s biggest faller, Tennessee, checks in at No. 10, after following to South Carolina 63-38.

The Big Ten only has three teams ranked in the top 25, but all three are ranked in the top 11, with Penn State coming in at No. 11.

Fans wanted chaos and got it this past weekend with Tennessee falling out of contention, as did long-shot North Carolina. Seemingly, seven teams still have a shot at the CFP: Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, LSU, USC and long-shot Clemson.

The top four undefeated teams all control their own destiny, but where will the loser of Michigan/Ohio State fall? Will Kansas State exact revenge on TCU in the Big 12 Championship? Can LSU run the table and knock off Georgia in the SEC Championship to become the first two-loss team to get in? Can USC top Notre Dame AND either Oregon/Washington in the PAC-12 Championship to sneak in? How much will past performance factor into a potential one-loss ACC Champion Clemson making the cut?

Time will tell but first up, The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. Everything else is secondary.

What do you think about the latest rankings and where the Michigan Wolverines are ranked by the College Football Playoff committee? Should the loser of The Game still get into the CFP?