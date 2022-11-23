The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized charges against seven members of the Michigan State football team for their involvement in the Big House tunnel assault last month: cornerback Khary Crump, linebacker Itayvion Brown, safety Angelo Grose, cornerback Justin White, defensive end Brandon Wright, defensive end Zion Young and defensive end Jacoby Windmon.

Khary Crump being charged with felonious assault, Jacoby Windon assault & battery, 5 others with aggravated assault. pic.twitter.com/e6HeDLloOT — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) November 23, 2022

Crump is the only one of the seven players facing felony criminal charges, while the other six face misdemeanors.

The charges are related to the incident that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following Michigan’s 29-7 victory over the Spartans on Oct. 29. Michigan cornerback Gemon Green suffered a concussion and missed playing time after being brutally assaulted over the head with a Spartan helmet.

All seven players have been suspended from the team since Nov. 1. These charges likely mean they will miss MSU’s final regular season game this Saturday at Penn State. Their football futures are very unclear at this time.

Update from Prosector’s office re: UM-MSU tunnel incident pic.twitter.com/FF3HW7dk2k — angelique (@chengelis) November 23, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.