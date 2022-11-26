Social media reactions from Michigan dominating Ohio State in The Game

What a day to be alive. With their 45-23 blowout of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines are now a perfect 12-0 on the season and on the precipice of a second consecutive Big Ten title.

Here are the best social media reactions from today’s game:

Eye black does the trick in a pinch:

Kickoff at The Game has been delayed to 11:14 to allow Ryan Day to apply extra beard dye — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2022

Swear jar rules are suspended for today’s game:

I give my seven-year old son one buck every time I swear in his presence. "Bad word," he announces, and puts his hand out. This is his college fund, and should pay for grad school.

And that's why he and his mom went to see friends for this game. I don't have a Benjamin on me. — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 26, 2022

Get well soon, Blake Corum:

corum not being right just sucks — ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) November 26, 2022

Aged like milk:

We beg to differ https://t.co/fnqASPU7mD — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) November 26, 2022

The heroes of the first half:

This defense is answering the bell, man — Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 26, 2022

One play!

I’M SAYIN — Bryan Mac blue check mark (@Bry_Mac) November 26, 2022

Two plays!!!

Oh shit it just got QUIET quiet — Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 26, 2022

A close game is a close game no matter how you get there:

That went just about as good as that possibly could have given how badly it went — Manuel Excel (@colintj) November 26, 2022

The secret plan pays off:

apparently Michigan been saving all their downfield passing production for today! Good strategy! — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 26, 2022

There are levels to this:

Was a headbutt like the best option? If you're gonna be unsportsmanlike at least do something that doesn't also require you taking a hit to the head — Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) November 26, 2022

Is there anything he can’t do?

KALEL MULLINGS: NOT JUST A LINEBACKER NOT JUST A RUNNING BACK — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 26, 2022

Mike Barrett had the whole team reacting:

Crazy thing, my house’s walls seemed to be made of the same material:

SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MY HOME THE WALLS ARE MADE OF FRESHLY CUT ONIONS WHERE CAN I DIRECT MY COMPLAINTS — Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 26, 2022

Michigan baseball head coach Tracy Smith got in the celebrations:

Because we’re MICHIGAN! — Tracy Smith (@TracyJSmith13) November 26, 2022

Nananana, nananana, hey hey hey, GOODBYE!