Social media reactions from Michigan dominating Ohio State in The Game

They did it!!!

By DavidWoelkersJr
Michigan v Ohio State Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images

What a day to be alive. With their 45-23 blowout of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines are now a perfect 12-0 on the season and on the precipice of a second consecutive Big Ten title.

Here are the best social media reactions from today’s game:

Eye black does the trick in a pinch:

Swear jar rules are suspended for today’s game:

Get well soon, Blake Corum:

Aged like milk:

The heroes of the first half:

One play!

Two plays!!!

A close game is a close game no matter how you get there:

The secret plan pays off:

There are levels to this:

Is there anything he can’t do?

Mike Barrett had the whole team reacting:

Crazy thing, my house’s walls seemed to be made of the same material:

Michigan baseball head coach Tracy Smith got in the celebrations:

Nananana, nananana, hey hey hey, GOODBYE!

