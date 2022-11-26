Social media reactions from Michigan dominating Ohio State in The Game

What a day to be alive. With their 45-23 blowout of the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Michigan Wolverines are now a perfect 12-0 on the season and on the precipice of a second consecutive Big Ten title.
Here are the best social media reactions from today’s game:
Eye black does the trick in a pinch:
Kickoff at The Game has been delayed to 11:14 to allow Ryan Day to apply extra beard dye— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 26, 2022
Swear jar rules are suspended for today’s game:
I give my seven-year old son one buck every time I swear in his presence. "Bad word," he announces, and puts his hand out. This is his college fund, and should pay for grad school.— John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 26, 2022
And that's why he and his mom went to see friends for this game. I don't have a Benjamin on me.
Get well soon, Blake Corum:
corum not being right just sucks— ace (meeting at midfield) (@AceAnbender) November 26, 2022
Aged like milk:
We beg to differ https://t.co/fnqASPU7mD— Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) November 26, 2022
The heroes of the first half:
This defense is answering the bell, man— Brandon Justice (@BrandonJustice_) November 26, 2022
One play!
I’M SAYIN— Bryan Mac blue check mark (@Bry_Mac) November 26, 2022
Two plays!!!
Oh shit it just got QUIET quiet— Patrick Barron (@BlueBarronPhoto) November 26, 2022
A close game is a close game no matter how you get there:
That went just about as good as that possibly could have given how badly it went— Manuel Excel (@colintj) November 26, 2022
The secret plan pays off:
apparently Michigan been saving all their downfield passing production for today! Good strategy!— Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) November 26, 2022
There are levels to this:
Was a headbutt like the best option? If you're gonna be unsportsmanlike at least do something that doesn't also require you taking a hit to the head— Nicholas Stoll (@nkstoll) November 26, 2022
Is there anything he can’t do?
KALEL MULLINGS: NOT JUST A LINEBACKER NOT JUST A RUNNING BACK— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 26, 2022
Mike Barrett had the whole team reacting:
November 26, 2022
Crazy thing, my house’s walls seemed to be made of the same material:
SOMETHING IS WRONG WITH MY HOME THE WALLS ARE MADE OF FRESHLY CUT ONIONS WHERE CAN I DIRECT MY COMPLAINTS— Scott Bell (@sbell021) November 26, 2022
Michigan baseball head coach Tracy Smith got in the celebrations:
Because we’re MICHIGAN!— Tracy Smith (@TracyJSmith13) November 26, 2022
Nananana, nananana, hey hey hey, GOODBYE!
Good night, Columbus.— Noah Neidlinger (@candor_for_sale) November 26, 2022
Thanks for coming out pic.twitter.com/ay7I5XeAm4
