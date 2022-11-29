The College Football Playoff (CFP) committee released their second-last rankings for the 2022 season. As it stands, if the top four teams win, they are all in. But chaos looms large over all the teams entering conference championship weekend.

The latest College Football Playoff top four:

Georgia Michigan TCU USC

Ohio State has fallen three spots to No. 5, and two-loss Alabama is up to No. 6.

Tennessee is up three spots to No. 7, and Penn State has risen to No. 8. Despite their second loss of the season, the Clemson Tigers only fell one spot to No. 9, and Kansas State —up two spots— rounds out the top 10.

The Big Ten now has three teams ranked inside the top 10.

No. 2 Michigan

No. 5 Ohio State

No. 8 Penn State

Last week’s No. 2, No. 5, No. 8 and No. 9 all lost. While only four are in action this weekend, the top six teams remain in contention with two-loss Alabama reemerging into the fold.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan now has the second-best odds to win the national title (+290), only trailing Georgia (-155). Michigan’s odds jumped from +1,000 to +290 in one week following their dominant 45-23 victory over Ohio State,

Can Georgia, Michigan and TCU, all secure an undefeated bid? Can USC win the PAC-12 and hold off Alabama and Ohio State?

Michigan’s objective is simple: win and you’re in. Even a loss may not disqualify the Wolverines from contention, but that is a loser’s mentality.

What do you think about the latest rankings and where the Michigan Wolverines are ranked by the College Football Playoff committee? Following a 22-point home loss, should the Buckeyes still be in playoff consideration?