Michigan’s star running back Blake Courm has been announced as one of the five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, presented annually to the nation’s top college football player.

The other finalists for the award are TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Corum is the first Wolverine to be nominated for the Walter Camp Award since Jabrill Peppers in 2016, and is only the fourth Wolverine ever to be a finalist. The other two finalists both won the award: Charles Woodson (1997) and Desmond Howard (1991).

Earlier today, Corum was announced as the first-team Big Ten running back, and also the conference’s running back of the year. Yesterday, Corum was also announced as one of the three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top running back.

On the season, Corum has 247 carries for 1,463 yards (5.92 yards per carry) and 18 rushing touchdowns.

The 2022 winner of the Walter Camp Award will be announced Thursday, Dec. 8 during ESPN’s College Football Awards show.