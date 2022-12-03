Social media reactions from the Big Ten Championship Game

For the first time since 1991-92, the Michigan Wolverines are back to back outright Big Ten Champions. They took care of business against the Purdue Boilermakers, 43-22, and are now headed to the College Football Playoff.

Here are the most noteworthy reactions from their bid to secure that accomplishment:

Free the Maize Rage:

Opponents today:



- Purdue

- @LucasOilStadium Ushers — Maize Rage 〽️ (@MaizeRageUM) December 4, 2022

This post is under review:

If the review is long enough to get through the entire intro of “Sweet Child O Mine,” then the review is too long. — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) December 4, 2022

Chess, not checkers:

sure felt like it https://t.co/cM6VWIUUjc — ace (correct, insufferable) (@AceAnbender) December 4, 2022

Just a casual five hour game, no big deal:

It has taken 42 minutes to play the first 11 minutes of this game ... — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) December 4, 2022

There was discontentment early on about the defense’s performance:

Can we start playing defense now — Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) December 4, 2022

Uh... you lost, buddy?

Feelings were mixed at halftime:

Defense played a pretty bad half all things considered and you have a one-point lead heading into the half. You'll take it, I guess. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) December 4, 2022

It's easy to throw complaints out about the first half...but Michigan is winning, they receive the second half kickoff, and they're the best second half team in the country.



I'm low key feeling good. — WC (@WolverineCorner) December 4, 2022

The halftime show was certainly something:

Did Nick Saban pay for this ad in the middle of the halftime show? — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) December 4, 2022

Donovan Edwards made his presence felt to start the second half, much to the enjoyment of Wolverine fans:

HELLO 2ND HALF — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 4, 2022

when you lose a heisman caliber running back and the backup is like… just as good or better — alex (@bauncechill) December 4, 2022

Third down O’Connell is a bad, bad man:

why is O'Connell MechaBrees tonight — mgoblog (@mgoblog) December 4, 2022

Will Johnson’s standout performance caught the eye of a certain Michigan legend:

The deuce is loose — Charles Woodson (@CharlesWoodson) December 4, 2022

Harbaugh is just screwing around at this point:

Jim Harbaugh told me Michigan still had some tricks up their sleeve.



There's one. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 4, 2022

Good teams win, great teams cover:

Jeff Brohm had the +16.5. Must have. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) December 4, 2022

The Yost-Stagg Trophy is staying in Ann Arbor for another year: