For the first time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines are 13-0. Following their 43-22 victory over Purdue in the Big Ten Championship, Michigan will enter the College Football Playoff as the second-ranked team and will join Georgia as one of the lone two undefeated teams entering the postseason.

Michigan extends its two-year program win record to 25 games and once again reigns at the top of the conference. Job’s not finished yet, but let’s hand out some game balls for the back-to-back Big Ten champions.

RB Donovan Edwards

The sophomore running back finished with 25 carries for 185 yards (148 in the second half) and one touchdown en route to being named the Big Ten Championship Game MVP.

Edwards continues to shine with the increased workload in place of the injured Blake Corum, despite still playing with a cast on his right hand.

Edge Jaylen Harrell

Jaylen Harrell finished with two tackles, two tackles for loss and two sacks, the latter two categories led the team. Harrell has been playing the best football of his career the last two weeks as a complete defender: rushing the passer, setting the edge, finishing plays and excelling in coverage.

While Harrell is not dominant in one aspect, he plays without glaring weaknesses and is a malleable X-factor in the defensive front, especially with Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year Mike Morris still sidelined with an injury.

CB Will Johnson

Two picks for the freshman! Former five star Will Johnson has gotten progressively better all season, and his two interceptions helped the Wolverines salt away the victory.

Johnson now has three interceptions on the season — tied for the team lead with safety Rod Moore — with a chance to take the solo lead in the College Football Playoff and retain the Turnover Buffs for the entire season.

RB Kalel Mullings

From linebacker his first two years to running back in the spring, to linebacker in the fall and back to running back in the two biggest games of the season to date, Kalel Mullings has had one of the most meandering careers in recent Michigan football history.

Without Corum, head coach Jim Harbaugh has turned to the bulldozing veteran Mullings to spell Edwards and help this team by either running or passing in short-yardage situations. Last week, Mullings threw a critical third down jump pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker and this week, he assumed full responsibility as RB2 and scored his first and second career touchdowns.

Also, Mullings played linebacker in mop-up duty and finished with one tackle. All in a day’s work for the two-way weapon.

Honorable Mention:

TE Luke Schoonmaker

WR Ronnie Bell

DT Mazi Smith

LB Junior Colson