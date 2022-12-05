Michigan’s senior tight end and team captain Erick All has entered the transfer portal, he announced in a pair of cryptic, odd tweets on Monday afternoon.

Wolverine nation〽️ Love you guys but it’s time for me to move on. I know some of you are wondering why I would leave and the answer to that question is unexpected. 1/2 — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) December 5, 2022

Not everything/everyone are what they seem and I learned that from my time here at Michigan. Sometimes you have to let go and do what’s best for you and your family. Love you guys. Go Blue 2/2 — Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) December 5, 2022

All finished the 2021 season as the second-leading receiver for the Wolverines in terms of receptions (38), receiving yards (437), and receiving touchdowns (2). He will always be remembered for his season-saving 47-yard touchdown against Penn State in Happy Valley. He was an invaluable piece for the Wolverines last season as a pass-catcher and as a devastating run blocker.

While the departure of All is blow to the Michigan Wolverines, the position is still in great shape for next year with the emergence of freshman Colston Loveland and sophomore Max Bredeson. Furthermore, if Luke Schoonmaker returns for his last year of eligibility, Michigan will still have one of the best tight end rooms in the country.

All joins Cade McNamara — who announced his transfer to Iowa last week — as the second departing team captain from this season. All missed the majority of the 2022 season due to a back injury. The tight end underwent successful surgery back in October and is expected to be ready before the start of next season.

If All is granted a medical redshirt for 2022, he will have two years of eligibility remaining.