Michigan tight end Louis Hansen enters transfer portal

Former 247Sports Composite four-star tight end recruit Louis Hansen has officially entered the transfer portal.

Hansen departs the Michigan Wolverines having appeared in three career games during his two-year stint in Ann Arbor. When Hansen originally committed to the Wolverines, he was the No. 5 tight end in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Massachusetts. At the time, he ranked eighth among all commits in Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class per the 247 Composite.

However, Hansen struggled to stand out in a crowded tight end room during his first couple seasons and faced an arduous path to earning significant playing time. Due to Covid-19 cancelling his senior season, Hansen has not played a full year of football since 2019.

Hansen joins Erick All as the second tight end to announce his departure from Michigan with the transfer portal officially opening and he is the first player from Michigan’s 2021 class to seek a transfer.