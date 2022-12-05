Michigan RB Blake Corum misses cut as finalist for Heisman Trophy

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum missed the cut as one of the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

It was all quarterbacks announced as finalists for the award during ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown show — USC’s Caleb Williams, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Georgia’s Stetson Bennett and TCU’s Max Duggan.

In the first 10 games for the Wolverines, Corum led one of the nation’s most potent rushing attacks — racking up 1,349 yards and 17 touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. Though he added another 108 yards and a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini, Corum suffered a devastating knee injury shortly before halftime.

Despite attempts to play through the injury, Corum never looked quite right as he attempted just three total carries between the second half against Illinois and the entirety of the Ohio State game. In the lead-up to the Big Ten Championship, he announced he would undergo surgery to repair the damage in his knee.

That injury likely kept him out of the running for the Heisman, given annually to college football’s most valuable player.

Corum would have been the third Michigan player to receive a Heisman nod under head coach Jim Harbaugh (Jabrill Peppers, 2016; Aidan Hutchinson, 2021).