Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has been announced as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award for the second year in a row.

Last year, the Eddie Robinson Award — presented annually since 1957 by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) — went to former Cincinnati and new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell. A Michigan head coach has not won the award since Bo Schembechler in 1969.

Harbaugh is a finalist along with his Fiest Bowl opponent Sonny Dykes (TCU), Mike Elko (Duke), Willie Fritz (Tulane), Lincoln Riley (USC), Kirby Smart (Georgia), Jon Sumrall (Troy) and Jeff Traylor (UTSA).

It was also announced today that Harbaugh was named the regional coach of the year by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA). This is the first time Harbaugh has received this honor in his eight years at Michigan.

Last week, Harbaugh won the Big Ten Coach of the Year Award for the first time, and is the first Michigan coach to receive this honor since Brady Hoke in 2011.

The accolades are continuing to roll in for Harbaugh, who just last year was named the AP Coach of the Year. In just two years, Harbaugh has become one of the most decorated coaches in all of college football.