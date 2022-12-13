Who we think stays, leaves on Michigan football’s offense headed into 2023

With the end of the season in sight, now is about the time we start seeing roster moves across college football. A few Michigan Wolverines have already made their moves, so here’s how things currently stand in Schembechler Hall.

Confirmed to be leaving

The Cade McNamara and Erick All sagas have already been well played out in the media, while Olu Oluwatimi has exhausted his eligibility (and most likely would have declared even if he had another year). Luke Schoonmaker accepted an invite to the Shrine Bowl last week, meaning he is more than likely heading to the draft. The interesting wrinkle here is wide receiver Ronnie Bell — while Bell himself has made no announcement on his future, head coach Jim Harbaugh seemingly confirmed his departure following the 2022 season on the Inside Michigan Football radio show last month.

QB Cade McNamara

TE Erick All

TE Luke Schoonmaker

WR Ronnie Bell

OL Olu Oluwatimi

Eligible for 2023 NFL Draft, likely to declare

Obviously, Blake Corum tops this list by a considerable margin. While it’s possible he could return after a premature end to his Heisman-worthy season, the smart money leans towards him putting his name in the NFL Draft. Also on this list are three of the foundational pieces for the reigning Joe Moore Award winning offensive line, a considerable loss if all three do indeed decide to declare.

RB Blake Corum

OL Ryan Hayes

OL Zak Zinter

OL Trevor Keegan

Eligible for 2023 NFL Draft, unlikely to declare or transfer

While the Michigan offense is not super pass-heavy, the three wide receivers in this list have to be excited by the potential of the passing game improving next year. I find it unlikely any of them are interested in forgoing eligibility to head to the NFL, and none seem like real risk to seek out greener pastures in the portal.

RB Isaiah Gash

WR Roman Wilson

WR A.J. Henning

WR Cornelius Johnson

TE Joel Honigford

OL Karsen Barnhart

OL Trente Jones

OL Jeffrey Persi

Ineligible for 2023 NFL Draft, unlikely to transfer

If J.J McCarthy or Donovan Edwards suddenly decide to transfer, check and see if there’s a pig flying outside your window. Further down the list, I feel comfortable in saying C.J. Stokes is unlikely to consider a move due to the expected departure of Corum, as well as Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen deciding to stay put in Madison.