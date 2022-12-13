Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum and center Olu Oluwatimi have named first team All-Americans by the Sporting News.

Corum — who finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting and as a Doak Walker Award finalist — has been named a first team All-American by four of the five bodies (Sporting News, Walter Camp, FWAA, AP) that comprise the NCAA’s unanimous All-American ballot. The AFCA (American Football Coaches Association) will release their All-American selections later this afternoon.

Oluwatimi was also named a first team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and the FWAA (Football Writers Association of America). However, the winner of the Rimington and Outland awards was only second team All-American by the AP.

Both players have been instrumental to Michigan’s offensive success, and it has been Oluwatimi largely paving the way for Corum’s 1,463 yards and 18 rushing touchdowns. Oluwatimi also anchors Michigan’s offensive line, which is a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s best offensive line.

Other All-American finalists

K Jake Moody- Second team (Walter Camp, AP)

Edge Mike Morris - Second team (FWAA)