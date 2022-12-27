Noteworthy comments from Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss’ Fiesta Bowl press conference

As part of the build-up to the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Michigan co-offensive coordinators Sherrone Moore and Matt Weiss spoke with the media in Arizona to discuss a wide range of topics.

Here are the most noteworthy things they had to say:

Sherrone Moore

What changes has the team made in attitude since the COVID year of 2020? Are you surprised it worked this well?

“I mean, not really because I knew the talent we had. We knew the players, we knew what we had. We knew the ability the players have. So just helping them — putting them in the position to develop the mentality.

“And really, the culture and everything was built. The brotherhood was built by the players. They bonded together and said, you know what, if you don’t want to be here then don’t be here. If you guys are going to be here, this is how we’re going to do it. This is how we’re going to prepare. This is how we’re going to fight. This is how we’re going to play. And that really carried over from then till now.”

A lot of players mention things like pointing your shoes in the right direction, folding your shirt the right way as being keys. What was your take on that and maybe the hidden value in that subtle discipline?

“I learned as a coach and a player a long time ago, if your life is right off the field, then it will be right on the field. Whether that’s making your bed, going to class, getting good grades, doing the right things. You know, following the lord. I think those are the things that really helped us and pushed us, and now you can focus things on the field and make sure you’re really good at football. If you don’t have any of those distractions off the field, then it makes it a lot easier to get better at what you want to do on the field.”

How do you establish that feeling of imposing your will on a defense?

“I mean, practice is a big part of it. Our defense is phenomenal. If you don’t have that mentality, you’ll get bullied. And our guys — they just want to be the bully. And I think that’s a big part of the mentality that we have, what we do.

“But it all comes from preparation, and a big part of that is our strength staff. coach (Ben) Herbert and his staff are unbelievable in what they do — the strength, the power, the explosiveness, the flexibility. What they give us from a coaching standpoint is a springboard to make big, huge, strong athletes. Those guys do an unbelievable job.”

Matt Weiss

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said things like “stop Michigan’s run game and stop their offense.” What kind of things do you look to do if they do manage to somewhat stall the run game?

“Well, certainly every defensive coach wants to stop the run. That’s fundamental to playing defense, and TCU has done a great job of that all year. I’m sure they have a ton of confidence they’ll be able to do it against us. But we’ve been a great team at adjusting all year so if they come out and do something totally different, or if we have any issue, we’ll adjust from there. We’re confident that we’ll be able to do that.”

What do you think makes Michigan’s offensive line special?

“I think it’s a couple things. They play together. They’re totally on the same page. That’s one of the hardest things playing offensive line. You have to be able to handle anything the defense does; you have to all be on the same page. They’re phenomenal at that, and that speaks to the guy over here, the best offensive line coach in the country.

“And credit to the players. They have a good mentality, and our offense feeds that mentality. We’re going to be a run the ball first kind of team and allow those guys to fire off and go down the hill and be physical. That’s part of what Michigan football is and who they are. And those guys embrace that and everything that’s built around what they do ask.”