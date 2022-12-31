Social media reactions from Michigan’s loss to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl

Well, that sucked.

Despite giving it their all and navigating an absolute heart attack of a game, the Michigan Wolverines have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff after losing 51-45 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here’s how it played out on Twitter.

The opening drive started with the highest of highs, and ended with the lowest of lows:

Well, that’s quite a first play. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 31, 2022

Easily the worst, most uncharacteristic play call of the season — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) December 31, 2022

Things went from bad to worse on the second offensive drive after a pick-six:

Confidence cratered after a potential TD catch by Roman Wilson was overturned and the subsequent handoff resulted in a fumble:

Folks it’s time to drink alcohol — Shapiro Undergraduate Library (@UMichUGLI) December 31, 2022

Isn’t grass supposed to be better than turf?

I’ve seen players slip no fewer than 10 times on this field already. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 31, 2022

Certainly a mystery:

Yes, can not think of any important calls that went against Michigan https://t.co/es0AB9nQWA — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

Jake Moody is a Michigan treasure, full stop:

Moody leg made of vibranium — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 31, 2022

There’s not enough beer in the world to keep up with this:

New Year’s Eve Drinking Game:



Drink every time Sean McDonough or Todd Blackledge says Michigan is a 2nd half team during the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/ANCiwL3Lc7 — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 31, 2022

After an absolutely insane third quarter that saw 44 combined points, Wolverine fans were definitely emulating Paul Dano in their living rooms:

Entire textbooks on game strategy will need to be rewritten after this one:

I don't understand this game. I don't understand football. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 1, 2023

My head hurts after watching the second half:

Recap of TCU and Michigan trading points in the second half: pic.twitter.com/XrWkMcAWw3 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2023

Tempo, guys, tempo!

pic.twitter.com/g66yB3atIK — Bryan Mac blue check mark (@Bry_Mac) January 1, 2023

Is this a lot? Asking for a friend:

Between the call in the booth and the call on the field, what an absolutely cruel ending:

To end on that particular Sean McDonough call is...the gut punch of all gut punches. — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 1, 2023