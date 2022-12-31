 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions from Michigan’s loss to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl

A heart attack of a game calls for a deep dive into Twitter.

By DavidWoelkersJr
/ new
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Michigan v TCU Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Well, that sucked.

Despite giving it their all and navigating an absolute heart attack of a game, the Michigan Wolverines have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff after losing 51-45 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here’s how it played out on Twitter.

The opening drive started with the highest of highs, and ended with the lowest of lows:

Things went from bad to worse on the second offensive drive after a pick-six:

Confidence cratered after a potential TD catch by Roman Wilson was overturned and the subsequent handoff resulted in a fumble:

Isn’t grass supposed to be better than turf?

Certainly a mystery:

Jake Moody is a Michigan treasure, full stop:

There’s not enough beer in the world to keep up with this:

After an absolutely insane third quarter that saw 44 combined points, Wolverine fans were definitely emulating Paul Dano in their living rooms:

Entire textbooks on game strategy will need to be rewritten after this one:

My head hurts after watching the second half:

Tempo, guys, tempo!

Is this a lot? Asking for a friend:

Between the call in the booth and the call on the field, what an absolutely cruel ending:

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...