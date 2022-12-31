Social media reactions from Michigan’s loss to TCU at the Fiesta Bowl

Well, that sucked.
Despite giving it their all and navigating an absolute heart attack of a game, the Michigan Wolverines have been eliminated from the College Football Playoff after losing 51-45 to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl.
Here’s how it played out on Twitter.
The opening drive started with the highest of highs, and ended with the lowest of lows:
Well, that’s quite a first play.— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 31, 2022
Easily the worst, most uncharacteristic play call of the season— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) December 31, 2022
Things went from bad to worse on the second offensive drive after a pick-six:
December 31, 2022
Confidence cratered after a potential TD catch by Roman Wilson was overturned and the subsequent handoff resulted in a fumble:
Folks it’s time to drink alcohol— Shapiro Undergraduate Library (@UMichUGLI) December 31, 2022
Isn’t grass supposed to be better than turf?
I’ve seen players slip no fewer than 10 times on this field already.— Scott Bell (@sbell021) December 31, 2022
Certainly a mystery:
Yes, can not think of any important calls that went against Michigan https://t.co/es0AB9nQWA— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022
Jake Moody is a Michigan treasure, full stop:
Moody leg made of vibranium— ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) December 31, 2022
There’s not enough beer in the world to keep up with this:
New Year’s Eve Drinking Game:— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 31, 2022
Drink every time Sean McDonough or Todd Blackledge says Michigan is a 2nd half team during the 2nd half. pic.twitter.com/ANCiwL3Lc7
After an absolutely insane third quarter that saw 44 combined points, Wolverine fans were definitely emulating Paul Dano in their living rooms:
Michigan football pic.twitter.com/hVDTJgEZyu— Ethan Wolfe (@ethanewolfe) December 31, 2022
Entire textbooks on game strategy will need to be rewritten after this one:
I don't understand this game. I don't understand football.— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) January 1, 2023
My head hurts after watching the second half:
Recap of TCU and Michigan trading points in the second half: pic.twitter.com/XrWkMcAWw3— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2023
Tempo, guys, tempo!
January 1, 2023
Is this a lot? Asking for a friend:
January 1, 2023
Between the call in the booth and the call on the field, what an absolutely cruel ending:
To end on that particular Sean McDonough call is...the gut punch of all gut punches.— Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) January 1, 2023
Referees on the targeting revew pic.twitter.com/6fdf71nmOG— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) January 1, 2023
