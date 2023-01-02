Freshman LB Deuce Spurlock enters transfer portal

Following the end of Michigan’s 2022 season, another Wolverine has entered his name into the transfer portal — freshman linebacker Deuce Spurlock.

Spurlock, a three-star recruit from the state of Alabama, saw little playing time in his sole season in the winged helmet. Though he shared Defensive Freshman of the Game honors following a three-tackle performance against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors, this and a few snaps against the UConn Huskies in Week 3 were his only appearances on the field.

Spurlock transfers out as former Nebraska linebacker Ernest Hausmann enters the program. Hausmann’s entrance as the No. 1 overall player in the portal, along with Nikhai Hill-Green’s presumed return after a season-long injury, likely played a factor in Spurlock’s decision to exit the program.

Spurlock joins Cade McNamara, Erick All, Louis Hansen and George Rooks as Wolverines who have elected to enter the transfer portal since it opened back up a few weeks ago.