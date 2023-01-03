Michigan Wolverines senior defensive lineman Julius Welschof has officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Welschof — who joined the program in 2018 — leaves Ann Arbor with one year of eligibility remaining.

The German project recruit has been a staple of Bruce Feldman’s annual “Freak List” the last two seasons, but has never quite reached his potential on the field. The 6-foot-7, 266-pounder finishes his time as a Wolverines with 25 career tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

Welschof has primarily been used as a special teams player the last two seasons, and there was no clear path for him to break out of this role and crack Michigan’s rotation on the defensive line next season.

The former three-star recruit will turn 26 in March.