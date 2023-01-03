The Michigan Wolverines have lost their second player of the day along the defensive line. Senior edge Taylor Upshaw has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, as first reported by The Detroit Free Press.

He joins Julius Welschof as the second defensive lineman from the 2018 recruiting class to enter the portal on Tuesday.

Upshaw finishes his career in Ann Arbor with 37 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception. The rotational defender has added valuable depth to the Wolverines’ pass rush the last few seasons, but never truly broke through as a player who saw the field on a consistent basis. It is understandable he would like to play a more featured role.

His shining moment as a Wolverine came this season when he intercepted an errant pass from Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud to ice the game in Columbus.

As with all Wolverines who enter the transfer portal, we wish them nothing but the best wherever they end up next.