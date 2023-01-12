Michigan’s starting left guard Trevor Keegan is returning to the Wolverines, announced on social media Thursday night.

Keegan has been a primary starter the last two seasons for the Wolverines and has helped the offensive line win back-to-back Joe Moore awards.

In 2021, Keegan was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection and in 2022, Keegan was an All-Big Ten First Team (Coaches) and Second Team (Media). He was twice named Offensive Player of the Week by the Michigan staff for his performances against Colorado State and Penn State.

The Wolverines are now assured to at least bring back two starters from their College Football Playoff team on the offensive line (Karsen Barnhart) and anxiously await the announcement of starting right guard Zak Zinter.