Jim Harbaugh to remain Head Coach of Michigan Football

After two weeks of speculation, it has now been confirmed: Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere.

In a rather unprecedented move, University of Michigan President Santa Ono made the announcement himself on Monday afternoon via his official Twitter account.

I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines. That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel. #GoBlue! pic.twitter.com/3LJzsv4zN9 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) January 16, 2023

Since the end of Michigan’s 2022 football season, Harbaugh’s future as head coach has been in flux. Flirtations with the NFL — including one reported interview with the Denver Broncos — were noted seemingly in spades, and a struggle regarding a potential contract re-negotiation was heavily rumored in recent days.

While this announcement from Ono will undoubtedly be scrutinized and likely leave more questions than answers, the answer it does give is the biggest one of all; Jim Harbaugh isn’t going anywhere.