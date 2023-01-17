Matt Weiss placed on leave amid U-M police investigation

The University of Michigan has placed football co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss on paid leave, as allegations of a probe into computer access crimes became public.

In a breaking news report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel and Dan Murphy, University of Michigan deputy chief of police Crystal James made a statement on the nature of the probe.

“The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall during December 21-23, 2022,” James said. “Since this is an ongoing investigation, there is no additional information to share.”

In a statement to Maize n Brew, a U-M spokesperson confirmed that Weiss had been placed on paid leave.

In response to questions about the probe, Weiss made a statement to ESPN.

“I am aware of the ongoing investigation by the University of Michigan Police Department and fully cooperating with investigators,” Weiss said. “I look forward to the matter being resolved. Out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, I will not have any further comment.”

Per the ESPN report, an unidentified neighbor of Weiss told ESPN that “several unmarked cars showed up outside Weiss’ home in what appeared to be some type of police presence.” The report also details that the search is believed to have been connected to the probe centered around Schembechler Hall.

In a further Detroit News report, the date of the search at Weiss’ home is believed to have been Jan. 10.

This is an developing story and Maize n Brew will cover further information as it becomes available.