Just weeks after announcing his return for his senior season, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has had his car stolen. His 2017, snow camo-designed Camaro was stolen from the parking garage building adjacent to his Ann Arbor residence.

The car — which was a gracious gift from his parents — is complete with a BC2 logo on the side (Blake Corum #2 for the uninitiated). An All-American helmet and various U-M clothing was also inside of the vehicle.

Corum has subsequently filed a police report and we would like to encourage anyone with a tip to please call 734-794-6939 or email tips@a2gov.org.

Wasn’t NIL funded, my parents used their hard earned money to bless me with something nice after I graduated high school. God bless whoever stole it https://t.co/Jt7Da22E8S — #2⃣BeSavage (@blake_corum) January 24, 2023

Corum announced on Jan. 9 he would be returning for his senior season in the maize and blue. He is projected to be a Heisman contender once again after his prolific junior season was cut short due to injury. Corum finished the 2022 season with 1,463 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns before his injury against Illinois.