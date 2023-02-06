Pro Football Focus (PFF) released their annual list of the top 101 college football players this past weekend. Last year, four Michigan Wolverines made the cut: No. 2 Aidan Hutchinson, No. 50 Blake Corum, No. 63 Hassan Haskins and No. 90 Brad Hawkins.

While only three Wolverines — the fewest of the four CFP teams — made the cut in 2022, Michigan retained the No. 2 overall spot and had all three rank inside the top 60. This year, the list included Corum (again), center Olu Oluwatimi, and true freshman corner Will Johnson.

No. 2 Blake Corum

“While (Caleb) Williams brought home the coveted stiff-arm trophy, there’s a serious case to be made that Corum deserved the award. His 95.9 grade was the fourth-best PFF’s seen from a Power Five player since we began charting college football in 2014.”

Corum recorded the second-highest offensive grade ever for a Power 5 player, according to PFF, only narrowly trailing Florida’s Kyle Pitts in 2020 (96.0). The junior finished with 1,463 yards and 19 total touchdowns before his injury.

No. 34 Olu Oluwatimi

“Oluwatimi won the Outland Trophy this season as the best interior lineman in college football. The Virginia transfer earned an 83.0 run-blocking grade — a top-five mark in the country among centers. He also didn’t allow a sack all season.”

The Virginia transfer raised the ceiling for the entire offensive line and helped the group become the first unit to ever win back-to-back Joe Moore Awards.

No. 56 Will Johnson

“Johnson was a top-20 recruit coming out of high school and showed this past season that he should’ve been rated even higher. The true freshman earned a 91.1 grade in man coverage to lead all Power Five cornerbacks, and his three interceptions in man tied for seventh in the country.”

Johnson quickly grew into his own and eventually usurped Gemon Green for the starting role alongside DJ Turner. The talented freshman finished the season with 27 tackles, two tackles for loss and three interceptions, including two in the Big Ten Championship.

Do you agree with these rankings? Which Wolverines do you think deserved to be on the list? Check out PFF’s entire list below: