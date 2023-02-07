Head coach Jim Harbaugh has added a new member to the Michigan Wolverines coaching staff for the 2023 season: offensive analyst Josh Sinagoga. The hiring of a new analyst was expected after former offensive analyst Kirk Campbell was promoted to quarterbacks coach on Jan. 27.

As an analyst, Sinagoga will bring his offensive expertise to the film room where he will be expected to scout future opponents and help build out a game plan each week.

Sinagoga is a rising offensive mind in the industry and will look to craft innovative solutions and provide a fresh perspective to the coaching staff.

Official press release

“University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Football Coach Jim Harbaugh announced Tuesday (Feb. 7) that Josh Sinagoga has been hired as an offensive analyst for the football program. Sinagoga joins the Wolverines’ staff after spending the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Youngstown State.

Sinagoga worked with the quarterbacks in 2022 after coaching the receivers during the previous two seasons (2020-21). He also served as the Penguins’ recruiting coordinator during his entire tenure and helped lead YSU to its highest-rated recruiting class in school history in 2022.

Prior to joining the YSU staff, he was an offensive quality control coach at the University of Cincinnati during the 2019 season. Sinagoga was part of a team that posted an 11-3 record and won the Birmingham Bowl. UC also played in its first-ever American Athletic Conference Championship Game against Memphis. He helped mentor Desmond Ridder at Cincinnati, currently the starting quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, who rewrote the record books during his career at Cincinnati.

Sinagoga has worked in the Big Ten during his career, serving as an offensive graduate assistant coach at Iowa during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Sinagoga joined the Iowa staff from Central Michigan, where he was a graduate assistant coach who worked with the quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers during his two seasons (2016-17). He was a quality control coach at CMU in 2015 and a graduate assistant coach at Northwood University in 2014.

Sinagoga played quarterback at Northwood, serving as a team captain during his senior season. He was voted a team leader and earned conference all-academic recognition all four years. Sinagoga was nominated for the AllState Good Works Team in 2013.

A Madison Heights, Mich., native and De La Salle alum, Sinagoga graduated from Northwood in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in entertainment and sports promotion management. He earned his MBA from Northwood in 2015.”