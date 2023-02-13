New details emerge in firing of Matt Weiss

Matt Weiss — former Michigan quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator — was fired on Jan. 20.

U-M athletic director Warde Manuel released a statement that read: “After a review of University policies, the athletic department has terminated the appointment of co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Matt Weiss. Consistent with university policy, we will have no further comment on this personnel matter.”

According to Weiss’s termination letter, the university found during its investigation he appeared to “have inappropriately accessed” computer accounts. Also in the termination letter was a statement from executive associate athletic director and U-M Chief of Staff Doug Gnodtke: “Because you did not attend this meeting and offer any additional information, we are making our decision based on the evidence that we have. Based on the evidence it appears that you have inappropriately accessed the computer accounts of other individuals in violation of SPG 601.07. As a result, your appointment has been terminated with cause.”

The meeting in reference was a hearing scheduled on Jan. 19. According to Angelique Chengelis of The Detroit News:

“Weiss was asked to appear at the meeting and was informed in a Jan. 19 memo the investigation was for violations of the University of Michigan’s Standard Practice Guide (SPG) policies, according to documents obtained Monday by The Detroit News. The memo to Weiss said a summary of the “relevant evidence” was attached, but it was not included in the documents The News requested. Weiss did not appear at the Jan. 19 meeting.”

All of the details of the investigation are still unclear since it is still an active police investigation.

Weiss had been Michigan’s quarterbacks coach for two seasons and just completed his first year as co-offensive coordinator. Head coach Jim Harbaugh promoted offensive analyst Kirk Campbell to quarterbacks coach one week after Weiss’s firing.