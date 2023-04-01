Recap and Highlights from the 2023 Michigan Spring Game

In the curtain raiser of the 2023 Michigan Football season, the Mike Hart-led Maize team took a 22-21 victory on a last minute two-point conversion, capping off a back-and-forth contest full of both big plays and a fair share of early year mistakes.

Here’s how the spring game played out:

First quarter

In his first series of the day, J.J. McCarthy and the Maize team made steady progress to midfield, but was cut short after Quinten Johnson picked off an overthrown ball by McCarthy.

The Blue team meanwhile — led by incoming transfer quarterback Jack Tuttle — broke out of several third down situations and finished things off with a Kalel Mullings goal line run, breaking out to a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter

Starting the second quarter with the ball, the Maize team once again couldn’t come close to the endzone, as Leon Franklin coughed up the ball for yet another Maize turnover. The Blue team gave them a lifeline, however, an inopportune attempt at a sideline throw by Tuttle earned Maize their first turnover of the day.

In their final drive of the half, McCarthy put on a show — pairing up with Peyton O’Leary for a few highlight-worthy catches. With seconds left on the clock, McCarthy beat the bell with a laser to Jake Thaw, tying things up at seven a piece at halftime.

J.J. on the run is so dangerous for the defense.@jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/op3qKPbaCY — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 1, 2023

Third quarter

After denying the Blue team from scoring on the first drive of the second half, Davis Warren led the Maize team onto the field for their offensive drive. While Maize was able to get within the five yard line after Matthew Hibner broke free, Blue was able to stuff them from finding points after an unsuccessful fourth down QB draw.

After a second Tuttle turnover was almost immediately countered by a Warren interception, the Blue team turned to Alex Orji, who combined with Benjamin Hall for a pair of monster runs that got them to the one yard line as the third quarter came to an end.

Fourth quarter

Picking up right where they left off at the end of the third quarter, the Blue team looked back to Hall to finish off the drive, converting on their first try to take a 14-7 lead. The Maize team quickly countered, however, as it was once again O’Leary who made a monster catch to set up a game tying touchdown rush.

With less than five minutes remaining, the Blue team took the lead back via an easy touchdown pass to A.J Barner. With the game on the line, the Maize team found a pair of heroes in Franklin and O’Leary, with Franklin scoring the touchdown and O’Leary catching the lead-taking two-point conversion.

Though the Blue team had a chance at taking the victory in one final drive, the Maize team held Blue out of the endzone, securing the victory and a steak dinner.