Former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Mike Morris joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday morning to discuss a wide variety of topics ahead of this month’s NFL Draft.

He started off the segment with a glowing review of what it is like to play for Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“It’s just constant mentally preparing us for anything and everything we are going to face at this next level,” Morris said. “Everything that he just preaches to us, everything that he talks to us about is just (about) us reaching the heights we want to reach and him holding us to that standard each and every day. Everyone says he has unorthodox ways of coaching, but everything he does is for the love and betterment of us and us being successful as a team. I have nothing but much and great love for coach Jim Harbaugh.”

Harbaugh unquestionably played a major role in Morris’ development, who was recruited to Ann Arbor as a three-star recruit out of Delray Beach, Florida. Another integral piece in Morris’ development was being able to learn from former teammate and current Detroit Lion Aidan Hutchinson.

“I just learned how he approached the game and how he approached everything: how he approached nutrition, how he approached film, approached preparation, approached everything and all the little things it took to be successful,” Morris said.

. @UMichFootball Edge Mike Morris wakes up with GMFB to discuss playing for Jim Harbaugh, working with his sister in the football program, and a potential rookie talent show pic.twitter.com/C6kUID6KG5 — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) April 4, 2023

Morris is widely projected to be a second-day pick in the NFL Draft. He was Michigan’s team leader in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (11.5) in 2022 and was the Big Ten’s defensive linemen of the year. He helped guide the Wolverines to their second consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

At last month’s NFL Combine, Morris performed moderately and his draft positioning will only be helped by his infectious personality and locker room presence at the next level.