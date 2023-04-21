The sole offensive coordinator of the Michigan Wolverines is one of the hottest names in college football coaching circles. Since becoming the co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in 2021, Sherrone Moore has helped return the SMASH to the Wolverines’ offense and return the unit back to the top of the football landscape.

2020- Scoring offense (No. 66), Rushing offense (No. 95)

2021- Scoring offense (No. 16), Rushing offense (No. 15)

2022- Scoring offense (No. 6), Rushing offense (No. 5)

In addition to these improvements, Moore has been integral to Michigan winning back-to-back Big Ten Championships, and the offensive line becoming the first school to ever win consecutive Joe Moore awards.

This success is not going unnoticed. According to CBS Sports, Moore is one of the country's 15 best coaches under 40 years old.

“The argument can be made that Moore’s had the most success at mobilizing Jim Harbaugh’s offensive vision at Michigan. Sure, the players might be better now, but consider the Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten titles going to consecutive College Football Playoffs. Moore, a former Oklahoma guard, has been one of the guiding forces behind consecutive Joe Moore Awards, signifying the best offensive line in the country. Running back Blake Corum might have been a Heisman finalist if not for a late-season injury. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy became a difference maker in 2022. Moore arrived in 2018 as tight ends coach and has quickly climbed the ladder.”

Moore was named alongside well-known head coaches such as USC’s Lincoln Riley and Oregon’s Dan Lanning, as well as assistants like Ohio State’s Brian Hartline and (hilariously) Maryland’s Josh Gattis.

Aside from his success between the lines, Moore has been a dominant recruiter and an invaluable catalyst in helping restore Michigan’s culture after the 2020 low point.

On the recruiting trail, Moore has frequently identified talented future cornerstone prospects and brought them to Ann Arbor. Look no further than next year’s 2024 class. Before Memorial Day, Moore has already secured commitments from a trio of four-star offensive linemen (Blake Frazier, Luke Hamilton, Andrew Sprague) as well as a high-ceiling three-star offensive tackle in Ben Roebuck.

Inside the locker room, Moore has established a culture of love and authenticity. When asked in 2021 about his coaching style, Moore kept it simple.

“I let them know I’m going to coach you hard, but I’m going to love you harder,” Moore said. “I think that’s been the message and what I’ve tried to implement and do since I’ve taken over the position. And really be myself and not being anything else.”

The 2023 season will be the first that Moore is in complete control of Michigan’s offense as the lone offensive coordinator. A few concerns have been raised about this added responsibility in addition to him continuing to coach the offensive line, but head coach Jim Harbaugh is not one of them.

In February, Moore signed an extension to remain at Michigan, which included a raise to $1.15 million this year, $1.2 million in 2024 and $1.25 million in 2025. Moore is inevitably going to be a head coach someday; the only question that remains is if it will be at Michigan, his alma mater Oklahoma, or somewhere else.

Until then, the Wolverines will keep smashing.