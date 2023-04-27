A fourth Michigan Wolverine has entered the transfer portal. Sophomore defensive back Damani Dent has joined the trio of R.J. Moten, Nikhai Hill-Green and A.J. Henning as players looking to take their talents elsewhere in 2023.

As a freshman in 2022, Dent was one of the few Wolverines who did not see a snap last season due to injury. The Florida native was facing an uphill climb in the secondary, especially at safety. He leaves Ann Arbor with four years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school, Dent earned a 247Sports composite ranking of three stars as the No. 778 overall player nationally, the No. 65 safety prospect and the No. 106 player in the state of Florida. Dent only had two other Power Five offers coming out of high school (Oregon, Pittsburgh).

As it pertains to the Michigan Wolverines, Dent’s decision has no immediate or long-term impact on Michigan’s safety room.