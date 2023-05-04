The Michigan Wolverines have turned to the transfer portal once again for a specialist. Last week, the team added former Louisville kicker James Turne. This week, it’s former Mississippi State punter/kicker Hudson Hollenbeck.

It’s a blessing to wear the historic Maize and Blue!! Let’s get to work @UMichFootball and GO BLUE!! Special thanks to @JayHarbaugh and @JTBrown721 for believing in me and presenting me with this amazing opportunity!! I am COMMITTED to the University of Michigan!!!! pic.twitter.com/HMpstRMBQg — Hudson Hollenbeck (@hollenbeck_h6) May 4, 2023

A Tennessee native, Hollenbook did not see any game action as a freshman in Starkville and joins the Wolverines with four years of eligibility remaining. HE is both a kicker and a punter, but will presumably only compete for punting/kick-off duties for Michigan.

Hollenbook was the No. 7 ranked punter in the class of 2022 and according to Kohl’s Kicking, he possesses all the necessary tools to be a top punter in college football.

“He [Hollenbook] flashed the leg strength needed to be a 5-star punter. Hollenbeck has all the tools to be a top punter in his class. Long levers, fast hips, and great coordination help the tall lefty be an exciting prospect.”

The Wolverines are slowly assembling a deep specialist room, which will lead to healthy competition for the starting spots. Hollenbook joins the aforementioned Turner, incumbent Tommy Doman and incoming freshman Adam Samaha.