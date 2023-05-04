 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan adds former Mississippi State specialist Hudson Hollenbeck from the transfer portal

Hollenbeck is headed north to join the Wolverines.

By AndrewBailey
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 04 Big Ten Championship Game - Michigan v Iowa Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines have turned to the transfer portal once again for a specialist. Last week, the team added former Louisville kicker James Turne. This week, it’s former Mississippi State punter/kicker Hudson Hollenbeck.

A Tennessee native, Hollenbook did not see any game action as a freshman in Starkville and joins the Wolverines with four years of eligibility remaining. HE is both a kicker and a punter, but will presumably only compete for punting/kick-off duties for Michigan.

Hollenbook was the No. 7 ranked punter in the class of 2022 and according to Kohl’s Kicking, he possesses all the necessary tools to be a top punter in college football.

“He [Hollenbook] flashed the leg strength needed to be a 5-star punter. Hollenbeck has all the tools to be a top punter in his class. Long levers, fast hips, and great coordination help the tall lefty be an exciting prospect.”

The Wolverines are slowly assembling a deep specialist room, which will lead to healthy competition for the starting spots. Hollenbook joins the aforementioned Turner, incumbent Tommy Doman and incoming freshman Adam Samaha.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...