According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), the Michigan Wolverines feature two of the top 10 returning running backs in the entire country. Blake Corum has claimed the coveted top spot and Donovan Edwards checks in at No. 9, which also makes him the fifth-ranked running back in the Big Ten. Feels too low.

Last season, the dynamic duo combined for 2,734 yards from scrimmage and 28 touchdowns. Their crowning duo performance came against Penn State when Corum rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns and Edwards added a pair of touchdowns and 173 yards himself.

Corum was in the running for the Heisman Trophy for most of last season until a knee injury prematurely ended his season. Edwards picked up the slack in Corum’s, absence rushing for 218 yards against Ohio State, 185 against Purdue and 119 against TCU in the College Football Playoff.

This season, the pair is expected to see an even split of carries to help preserve their health and according to Edwards, the duo is going to “win the Heisman and split it.”

