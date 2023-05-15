The Revenge Tour: Orange Version? The Orange Revenge Tour? How I Learned to Stop Hating and Love the Orange Bowl Revenge Edition? Whatever title you want to associate with these predictions, Michigan is very familiar with these potential opponents in the final four-team playoff season.

According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, the Michigan Wolverines will be headed back to the College Football Playoff with two potential Orange Bowl rematches ahead of them.

First, Michigan is projected to face Florida State in the Rose Bowl. This would be a 2016 Orange Bowl rematch that saw the Seminoles come out on top 33-32 in a crazy game that was also marred by the Jake Butt injury. The Wolverines are projected to be 5.5-point favorites in this game and would advance to face the Georgia Bulldogs after the latter defeats Washington in the Sugar Bowl.

Michigan versus Georgia would obviously be a rematch from the 2021 Orange Bowl, where the Bulldogs overwhelmed the Wolverines and cruised to a 34-11 win. That victory over Michigan sent them on a (still active) winning streak that has secured back-to-back national titles for the Bulldogs. The Wolverines are projected to be 1.5-point underdogs in this scenario.

Aside from the CFP, the New Year’s Six Bowl games projections are:

Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State (-5)

Cotton Bowl: Alabama (-4) vs. Texas Tech

Peach Bowl: LSU (-3) vs. Penn State

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon (-10) vs. Tulane

Other Big Ten teams projected to make bowls:

Citrus Bowl: Tennessee vs. Wisconsin (-8) — Will Joe Milton get revenge for the 49-11 beating in the Big House?

Music City Bowl: Arkansas (-1.5) vs. Illinois

Pinstripe Bowl: NC State (-2) vs. Iowa

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Maryland (-2) vs. Baylor

First Responder Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Michigan State (-2.5)

Quick Lane Bowl: Minnesota (-17) vs. Central Michigan

Las Vegas Bowl: Utah (-11) vs. Nebraska