Warde Manuel and Jim Harbaugh make joint statement on Shemy Schembechler's resignation

In what can only be described as a bizarre 72 hours for the Michigan Wolverines football program, Assistant Director of Recruiting Glenn ‘Shemy’ Schembechler has resigned from his position effective immediately, per a statement from Athletic Director Warde Manuel and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh.

The statement from Manuel and Harbaugh reads:

Effective this afternoon, Shemy Schembechler has resigned his position with Michigan Football. We are aware of some comments and likes on social media that have caused concern and pain for individuals in our community. Michigan Athletics is fully committed to a place where our coaches, staff and student-athletes feel welcome and where we fully support the University’s and Athletic Department’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Warde Manuel, Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics Jim Harbaugh, J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach

Since the announcement of Schembechler’s hiring on Wednesday — one that came from Schembechler himself — numerous examples of racially insensitive social media activity had been uncovered by fans and reporters of Michigan Wolverines athletics.

Prior to the statement announcing Schembechler’s resignation, Michigan Athletics had given no official word confirming Schembechler’s self-posted announcement. However, his name had appeared in official University and Athletic Department directories.

Shemy is the son of former head coach Bo Schembechler, who coached the Wolverines from 1969 to 1989.