On3 recently released its “Top 100 Players in College Football Rankings,” and as expected, the list is littered with Michigan Wolverines. Seven Wolverines in total were ranked, tying Michigan with Ohio State and Georgia with the most from any single team. The seven were ranked as followed:

No. 14: Senior RB Blake Corum

No. 35: Sophomore CB Will Johnson

No. 46: Senior DT Kris Jenkins

No. 48: Senior RG Zak Zinter

No. 70: Junior QB J.J. McCarthy

No. 79: Junior RB Donovan Edwards

No. 84: Junior S Rod Moore

Corum was the top running back with Ole Miss’s Quinshon Judkins hot on his heels at No. 15. His counterpart in Michigan’s backfield Donovan Edwards came in WAY too low and was ranked behind the likes of Penn State’s Nick Singleton (No. 33) and both Ohio State running backs, Miyan Williams (No. 71) and TreVeyon Henderson (No. 72). I’m already questioning the validity of this list.

The young Will Johnson was the fifth-ranked corner in the country and the second-highest-ranked corner in the Big Ten, only trailing Penn State’s Kalen King (No. 10). Michigan safety Rod Moore was the fifth-ranked safety and the No. 2 safety in the Big Ten behind Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin.

A glaring omission from Michigan’s secondary is team captain DB Mikey Sainristil who is poised to take a leap in his second year on the defensive side of the ball.

Kris Jenkins was the fourth-ranked defensive tackle (second in the Big Ten behind Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton at No. 17) and in a surprising move, his teammate and fellow defensive tackle Mason Graham was not ranked at all.

Keeping up with the theme of omissions, only one Michigan offensive lineman cracked the top 100. Zak Zinter was the top-ranked guard, but Trevor Keegan, Drake Nugent, and LaDarius Henderson were nowhere to be found.

Lastly, Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy is the seventh quarterback ranked, but the top quarterback from the Big Ten.

Of unrepresented Michigan position groups, LB Junior Colson, LB Ernest Hausmann, and TE Colston Loveland all have a case to be ranked but were left outside the top 100.

What do you think of On3’s rankings?