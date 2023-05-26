ESPN’s Bill Connelly recently released his rankings of the top 75 college quarterbacks since 2000. The list is inundated with nostalgia, but only one former Michigan Wolverine made the cut.

At No. 50: Denard “Shoelace” Robinson.

From Connelly:

Years: 2009-12

Stats: 6,250 passing yards, 57% completion rate, 49 TD, 39 INT, 4,495 rushing yards, 42 TD

“Maybe the single-best moment of the Rich Rod era at Michigan was signing Robinson, who captured fans’ imaginations and averaged more than 2,000 passing yards and 1,300 rushing yards over his last three seasons. We’re used to stats like that now. We weren’t a decade ago.”

Robinson was truly a shining light during some of the darkest years of the program and provided several unforgettable memories. No moment was more evident of this than in “The Game” in 2011 when Robinson became the first Michigan quarterback since John Navarre to beat Ohio State.

Without this lonely win over the Buckeyes, Michigan would have gone from 2003-21 without ever beating Ohio State.

Despite playing quarterback, Robinson is Michigan’s second all-time leading rusher, only trailing legendary running back Mike Hart. Furthermore, when Robinson left Michigan, he held the NCAA record for most career rushing yards by a quarterback.

Robinson is still affiliated with the University of Michigan and currently works in the recruiting department of the football program.