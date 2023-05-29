Sporting News took on the unenviable task of ranking every college football coach from 1-133. To no one’s surprise, the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines has cracked the top five.

Jim Harbaugh checks in at the No. 4 spot (No. 9 last year) and is the highest-ranked head coach without a national championship. Harbaugh only trails Alabama’s Nick Saban, Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, in that order.

The Sporting News writes:

Record: 103-46 (74-25 at Michigan)

“Like Swinney, it took Harbaugh time to get Michigan on track in recruiting, the Big Ten and the rivalry with the Ohio State. It’s hard to argue with the results of the last two seasons. The Wolverines have won back-to-back Big Ten championships after consecutive wins against the Buckeyes, and Harbaugh has evolved in recruiting with the help of the transfer portal. Last year’s playoff flop against TCU also is on the record, and the remains on Harbaugh to break through for a national championship.”

The rest of the Big Ten coaches were ranked as followed:

70. Ryan Walters, Purdue

66. Greg Schiano, Rutgers

58. Tom Allen, Indiana

50. Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern

49. Mel Tucker, Michigan State

48. Mike Locksley, Maryland

46. Matt Rhule, Nebraska

33. Bret Bielema, Illinois

21. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

19. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

13. James Franklin, Penn State

8. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State

Sporting News sees the Big Ten similar to us, but where do you think these coaches will be ranked following the 2023 season? Can Harbaugh win a title and usurp Swinney?