Daily Brews: Blake Corum's ‘full-go’ ahead of team workouts

It can’t be overstated how much of a blow the loss of Blake Corum was to the Michigan Wolverines football team at the end of the season. Since his announcement he’d be returning for one final year in the maize and blue, Michigan fans have been hoping for a positive update on his seasoning ending meniscus and MCL tears.

Speaking on the 33rd Team’s Road to Recovery series, Corum shared great news; he’ll be ready to go for the start of the Wolverines’ team workouts.

“We don’t start team workouts until next Friday, but boy I can’t wait,” Corum said. “I cannot wait until next Friday, because I’m really like, full-go. I don’t have to be hesitant, that I can’t do this or can’t do that. I’m back. I’m really in it now. So I cannot wait for summer workouts.

“Recovery is going great. My knee is feeling stronger than ever. I am feeling stronger than ever. The other day, I started cutting for the first time. Getting my cuts back, I’m going to make a lot of people miss this year.”

Prior to the injury, Corum was a workhorse for Michigan that was getting national attention — finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting after accumulating 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

While Donovan Edwards performed more than admirably in Corum’s absence for the final three games of the season, the Wolverines undoubtedly missed their leading back all the same, especially against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff.

With Corum feeling healthy enough to go all in on the upcoming team workouts, the prognosis for him to see the field in a significant capacity against the East Carolina Pirates is great — news that’ll make any Michigan fan excited for what’s to come.