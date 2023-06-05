The Michigan Wolverines football team received their Big Ten Championship rings over the weekend. As if anyone could forget, the rings were in recognition of Michigan’s 43-22 victory over Purdue in December 2022.

Michigan has now won back-to-back Big Ten Championships for the first time in the Championship Game era, and outright titles for the first time since 1991-1992.

Entering 2023, the Wolverines will have an opportunity to do what no team has done in Michigan history: win three-straight outright Big Ten Championships. Obviously, roadblocks exist with a road game in Happy Valley and Ohio State always looming, but Michigan’s schedule is favorable with history on the line.

However, as much as Team 144 desires a three-peat in Indianapolis, they have their eyes firmly set on the ultimate prize, a national championship. The Wolverines have only one national title to their credit since the Truman administration and capturing this elusive title would silence all critics.

Can the Wolverines make history twice-over in 2023?