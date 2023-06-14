Daily Brews: Josaiah Stewart, Ernest Hausmann among Big Ten’s likeliest impactful transfers in 2023

While their impact has already been discussed at length since their commitments from the transfer portal, it’s abundantly clear Josaiah Stewart and Ernest Hausmann are names to be remembered for the Michigan Wolverines’ upcoming season.

In a recent article for CBS Sports, Tom Fornelli included the pair in his list of transfers likely to make an instant impact in the Big Ten.

“Former Coastal Carolina edge rusher Josaiah Stewart is a name Big Ten offensive coordinators will want to familiarize themselves with as Michigan is hoping he can become its latest pass-rush specialist,” Fornelli wrote. “Michigan lost all its most productive pass rushers from last year’s team, and Stewart brings experience and production.”

While Stewart is likely to be the focus of many highlight reels this fall, Fornelli also shone the spotlight on a player likely to make a similar impact — linebacker Ernest Hausmann.

“Stewart isn’t the only impact defender the Wolverines plucked from the portal as they stayed in the Big Ten to land Ernest Hausmann from Nebraska,” Fornelli wrote. “Hausmann fills a need at the position for Michigan. He played in 12 games as a freshman for Nebraska last season, finishing with 54 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack.”

Where Stewart may be a one and done for Michigan this year, Hausmann’s three years of eligibility is a significant boon for a team that struggled with depth in the second level of defense last season. Add in the return of linebacker coaching savant Chris Partridge, and the Wolverines are sitting in a prime position to keep dominating the defensive battle this upcoming season and beyond.

Though Michigan officially had two of its portal pickups on Fornelli’s list, LaDarius Henderson scored what could be considered as an unofficial honorable mention later in the article.

“Also, while he’s not included in this list, we shouldn’t look past another Michigan transfer in offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson” Fornelli wrote. “Henderson comes with plenty of starting experience from his time at Arizona State and is looking to improve his draft stock with the Wolverines.”