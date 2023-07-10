The lights being brighter at Michigan Stadium is no longer just a metaphor.

On Monday morning, the Michigan Football Twitter account unveiled the latest in a long list of upgrades to their home field — replacing the old stadium-style lighting system with a brand new LED-based setup.

Per 24/7’s Alejandro Zuniga, not only will the new riggings be brighter than their previous iterations, but they will also synchronize with the new scoreboards and sound system for in-game entertainment and change color.

LED-based lighting rigs have taken the sports world by storm and can be found everywhere from baseball stadiums to indoor arenas to soccer fields. In the college football world, Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama have all installed new setups to great acclaim.

According to Zuniga, the Wolverines’ set-up is being overseen by Musco Sports Lighting, who undertook a similar project in the area this past winter, overhauling the lighting at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The upgrade comes as part of a larger $41 million dollar revamp of several key aspects of the Wolverines’ game day experience across the entire athletic campus — including replacement scoreboards and audio systems at several outdoor facilities in addition to the massive undertaking at the Big House.