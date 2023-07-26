Do you know how many Michigan Wolverines have attempted a pass in the last two seasons?

A staggering 11 players attempted a pass between 2021 and 2022. Naturally, most are quarterbacks, seven of whom slung the pill at least once against UConn last season.

Joining those quarterbacks are running backs Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings, as well as wide receiver Ronnie Bell. While not technically a pass, Michael Barrett’s throw-back lateral against Maryland in 2021 was also a thing of beauty.

Let’s also add tight end Colston Loveland as an honorable mention to the list as well because a pass was imminent until the trick play broke down around him against TCU.

Woody Hayes once said, “Three things can happen when you throw the football, and two of them are bad.” The Wolverines have learned this the hard way with non-traditional passers, but the highs still outweigh the lows.

If fans have learned anything from offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, it’s more “when” than “if” he will delve into his bag of tricks. But who could be his chosen vessel of magic? Who will he trust to carry and throw the football when more bad than good can happen?

Let’s look at the contenders.

The favorites

RB Donovan Edwards - Edwards has technically attempted two passes the last two years, but let’s not count the desperation forward flip pass to Colston Loveland on the final offensive play against TCU.

The pass to factor in here is the longest of all the contenders. As a freshman, Edwards connected on a 75-yard bomb to Roman Wilson in the Big Ten Championship against Iowa. A threat as a runner and receiver, Edwards is like a versatile basketball player who can pull up from anywhere and connect.

RB Kalel Mullings - Did Mullings throw the most important/dangerous pass last season? Third-and-one with the fate of “The Game” hanging in the balance, Mullings – who had been switched to the running back position six days earlier – took a handoff and rose up for a semi-blind jump pass to Luke Schoonmaker for a first down.

If the coaches trust Mullings in that situation, they will trust him in any situation.

TE Colston Loveland - Michigan wanted Loveland to throw a pass on the “Philly Special” play call against TCU, but the play was blown up and Loveland never got an attempt off. With three more years of eligibility, Loveland will attempt a pass before he leaves Ann Arbor, and it could be as early as this season.

The sleepers

TE Max Bredeson - Michigan is not afraid to get the tight ends involved in the passing game. The coaches drew up a play for Loveland in the Fiesta Bowl and drew up one for Erick All in the 2022 spring game.

Bredeson is a former high school quarterback who is the perfect candidate for a trick play. Similar to Mullings against Ohio State, Bredeson would fly under the radar against any opponent and could make the most of his opportunity to sling the rock.

ATH Kendrick Bell - Currently listed as a quarterback, we could see Bell converted to receiver before the end of fall camp thus making him eligible to be on this list. The younger brother of Ronnie – who did attempt a pass last season against Michigan State — could Kendrick be the second Bell in as many year to throw a pass.