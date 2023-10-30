The first 2023 College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings will be released tomorrow night as anticipation builds ahead of the final month of the regular season. All due to respect to Air Force, James Madison and Liberty, but 13 teams are still in contention for the final four spots.

Unlike the AP Poll, the CFP rankings will inevitably have one or two surprises no one sees coming, but the picture at the top, for the most part, is clear.

Instead of predicting what the committee will release tomorrow, let’s rank the 13 contenders in order of the easiest road to the promised land.

1. Florida State Seminoles (8-0)

Remaining schedule: at Pitt, Miami, North Alabama, at Florida, ACC Championship

Florida State is all but assured a spot. The Seminoles bolstered their resume early with a non-conference win over LSU and have largely dominated a mediocre ACC. A few in-state rivals could be tricky down the stretch, but there is no game Florida State will be favored by anything less than two touchdowns.

The ACC Championship could be tough if the Seminoles face Louisville’s power running attack, but there is also a world where Florida State faces Virginia Tech. Even with a loss in the conference title game, as long as Florida State enters with zero losses, the committee will have a difficult time keeping it out.

2. Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Remaining schedule: at Rutgers, Michigan State, Minnesota, at Michigan, Big Ten Championship

The Buckeyes have one game standing in between themselves and potential postseason glory. The same game that is always circled on the calendar before the start of every season. The most important game of the season — Michigan. Ohio State’s other remaining three games are pushovers, as is whoever reluctantly wins the Big Ten West, so it all comes down to Nov. 25.

Ohio State heads to Ann Arbor the final week of the regular season with everything on the line. As we saw last year, it is not impossible for Ohio State to lose and still receive a CFP berth, but with the potential of the SEC, ACC and maybe even the Pac-12 having one-loss conference runner-ups, it might be out of the cards for a one-loss Ohio State not traveling to Indianapolis to make the CFP again.

3. Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Remaining schedule: Purdue, at Penn State, at Maryland, Ohio State, Big Ten Championship

Michigan has a similar path as Ohio State, but has a massive road game against Penn State along the way. The Nittany Lions will throw everything they have at the Wolverines as they cling to the slimmest of hopes of making the CFP, and this alone makes Michigan’s road much more difficult than Ohio State’s.

But if the Wolverines can beat Penn State, hold off the NCAA and take down the Buckeyes for the third-straight year, Michigan will roll over whoever emerges from the Big Ten West and could enter as the No. 1 overall seed. However, if Michigan beats Penn State and loses to the Buckeyes, there is too much variance around college football to think a one-loss Michigan team has a shot at the CFP without a trip to a conference championship game.

4. Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Remaining schedule: Missouri, Ole Miss, at Tennessee, at Georgia Tech, SEC Championship

The two-time defending national champions are scheduled to face three ranked opponents — four if the SEC Championship is included— in the final month of the season. Fortunately for the Bulldogs, their most difficult games are at home, and the SEC Championship is in their backyard in Atlanta. And as long as Georgia can make it unscathed to Atlanta, this team is a lock to make it in.

5. Washington Huskies (8-0)

Remaining schedule: at USC, Utah, at Oregon State, Washington State, Pac-12 Championship

Will the Pac-12 cannibalize itself again? The conference has not had a CFP representative since 2017 and it might be tough sledding again. With an unblemished record and a key win over Oregon, Washington remains the best hope. However, the Huskies have struggled in consecutive weeks against Arizona State and Stanford, two of the worst teams in the conference.

Given those recent struggles and a daunting slate to close the season — not to mention a potential Pac-12 Championship rematch against Oregon — it seems highly unlikely Washington can run the table. Factoring in the conference’s erratic play and lack of defense, it seems unlikely the Pac-12 could receive two bids.

6. Louisville Cardinals (7-1)

Remaining schedule: Virginia Tech, Virginia, at Miami, Kentucky, ACC Championship

Wait, what? LOUISVILLE?! Yes, Louisville is positioned nicely to make a run and upset the established order. The Cardinals have three of their final four games at home and none are against ranked opponents. The only challenge standing in this team’s way is Florida State in the ACC title. If the Cardinals make it that far, would anyone feel safe betting against head coach Jeff Brohm in the ultimate spoiler game of his career?

7. Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Remaining schedule: California, USC, at Arizona State, Oregon State, Pac-12 Championship

There are several tricky games ahead for the Ducks, but with three of four being at home and a potential revenge game against Washington looming, Oregon is in a great spot to control its own destiny. Arizona State — which has taken Washington and USC to the wire — is the ultimate trap game, and the Civil War is never easy to predict, especially in the rivalry’s final in-conference installment. Thankfully for Oregon, that game is in Eugene.

8. Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)

Remaining schedule: at Oklahoma State, West Virginia, at BYU, TCU, Big 12 Championship

The final installment of Bedlam will answer a lot about the Sooners, but this is a team trending in the wrong direction at the worst time. Fresh off a loss to Kansas, one week after struggling to beat UCF, Oklahoma is on the ropes but not 100 percent out of it.

If the Sooners can win in Stillwater, this team should be able to reach the Big 12 title game with only one loss. A potential rematch with Texas could be on the horizon, but unlike the Longhorns, Oklahoma is not without its starting quarterback entering its most difficult remaining game.

9. Texas Longhorns (7-1)

Remaining schedule: Kansas State, at TCU, at Iowa State, Texas Tech, Big 12 Championship

If quarterback Quinn Ewers is healthy, Texas is ranked no lower than seventh on this list and is almost a shoo-in to run the table. But similar to Oklahoma, things seem to be unraveling at the worst time. Back-up quarterback Maalik Murphy acquitted himself nicely against BYU, but doing so against a red-hot Kansas State this week will be vastly more difficult.

If Texas can escape with a win, this team should be able to cruise to the Big 12 Championship, but the Longhorns’ CFP lives could be on life support this weekend in Austin.

10. Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Remaining schedule: LSU, at Kentucky, Chattanooga, at Auburn, SEC Championship

Pundits were quick to write off the Crimson Tide after they lost to Texas, but like he does every season, head coach Nick Saban has his team positioned to make a run at another national championship. Of course, the early loss makes the path difficult, but it’s nothing Saban hasn’t seen or accomplished before.

Alabama welcomes the defensively-averse LSU Tigers to Tuscaloosa this weekend and if the Tide can slow down another high-powered offense, this team should coast to the SEC Championship. However, beating LSU at home is one thing, and beating Georgia in Atlanta is another. Alabama did knock off an undefeated Georgia in the SEC Championship two years ago, but these are not the same two teams from 2021.

11. Missouri Tigers (7-1)

Remaining schedule: at Georgia, Tennessee, Florida, at Arkansas, SEC Championship

Missouri controls its own fate in the SEC East, but things such as fate and destiny have a way of getting lost between the hedges in Athens. The Tigers travel to face Georgia this weekend with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the division. However, even with an unlikely win over Georgia, Missouri must then avoid any letdown performances in its remaining three games and beat whoever represents the SEC West in the conference championship.

12. Penn State Nittany Lions (7-1)

Remaining schedule: at Maryland, Michigan, Rutgers, at Michigan State, Big Ten Championship

Penn State needs help to make the CFP. Firstly, the Nittany Lions need to finish the season undefeated in their final four games, which includes beating undefeated Michigan at home. A tall task, but not impossible. Secondly, Penn State then needs Michigan to knock off Ohio State in the final weekend of the season and force a three-way tie in the Big Ten East. A tall task, but not impossible.

If both these things happen, the team that is the highest ranked of the three Big Ten East contenders will represent the conference in Indianapolis. If this happens, it will be Penn State. It’s not impossible, but it is a very tall task.

13. Ole Miss (7-1)

Remaining schedule: Texas A&M, at Georgia, Louisiana-Monroe, Mississippi State, SEC Championship

The Rebels are one of the biggest surprises of the SEC so far this season. Behind head coach Lane Kiffin’s explosive offense and an improved defense, Ole Miss has a chance to shake up the party in the SEC. However, similar to Penn State, the Rebels will need some help along the way.

Even if Ole Miss upsets Georgia in Athens and runs the table, the Fighting Kiffins still need Alabama to lose to LSU this weekend and force a three-way tie in the SEC West. If the Rebels run the table and LSU pulls the upset on the road, Ole Miss — just like Penn State— would win the three-way tiebreaker and advance to the SEC Championship. The bad news for Ole Miss is it might have to play Georgia again in a rematch.

